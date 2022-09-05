Don Diablo headlines Singapore edition of EDM festival, Don’t Let Daddy Know

Renowned EDM festival series Don’t Let Daddy Know has announced the full line-up for their upcoming Singapore edition.

Don Diablo will serve as the festival’s headliner. Other prominent acts on the line-up include Blasterjaxx, Australian twin-sister duo Nervo, British DJ collective Pink Panda, and Dutch duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. Asian artists on the lineup will include Taiwan’s DJ Lynne, Korea’s DJ Koo, and Singaporean DJ Farah Farz. Farz will open the festival’s programming.

Don’t Let Daddy Know’s Singapore edition will take place at Singapore’s Expo Hall 3 from 5pm to 1am on New Year’s Eve (December 31). Early bird tickets are available for S$128, while tickets for general admission will run for S$168. Early bird sales for the festival begin tomorrow (September 6) at 11am. IMC Live Global Fans can purchase early bird tickets in advance today.

Advertisement

SINGAPORE 🇸🇬 Are you ready to end the year with a BANG during New Years Eve? 🎆 Here’s our thrilling DON'T LET DADDY KNOW… Posted by Don't Let Daddy Know Singapore on Friday, September 2, 2022

Don Diablo last played Singapore in 2019. The performance came as part of that year’s Legacy Music Festival on Siloso Beach, which featured a star-studded line-up including Zedd, Tiesto, Olver Heldens, Alok and Tabitha Nauser.

Previously, the DJ made an appearance in 2017’s Ultra Singapore, before controversy over payment lead him to announce his withdrawal from all Ultra events.

The full line-up for Don’t Let Daddy Know’s Singapore edition is as follows:

Don Diablo

Blasterjaxx

Nervo

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

DJ Lynne

DJ Koo

Farah Farz