Don McLean announces ‘American Pie’ 50th anniversary world tour

Don McLean has announced details of a 2022 world tour celebrating 50 years of his iconic hit ‘American Pie’.
Next year marks half a century since the song hit Number One on the US Billboard charts alongside the album of the same name.
To celebrate, McLean and his band will play a run of shows throughout 2022, beginning in Hawaii in late January and heading through North America before heading to the UK and Europe.
“After spending the past 18 months at home, I am thrilled to be getting back on the road with my band,” McLean said in a statement.
“2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the #1 spot on the Billboard chart and we will be celebrating on tour all year long. We will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear.”
See the full list of Don McLean’s 2022 world tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now here.
JANUARY 2022
28 – Honolulu, Blue Note Hawaii
29 – Honolulu, Blue Note Hawaii
30 – Honolulu, Blue Note Hawaii
FEBRUARY 2022
03 – Clear Lake, Surf Ballroom
05 – Grand Forks, Chester Fritz Auditorium
11 – The Villages, Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
12 – Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
14 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise
15 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise
16 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise
17 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise
18 – Port Canaveral, Rock Legends Cruise
19 – Clearwater, Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
24 – Tucson, Fox Tucson Theatre
APRIL 2022
29 – Kansas City, Uptown Theatre
MAY 2022
01 – Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall
07 – Toronto, John W H Bassett Theatre
12 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium
13 – Atlanta, Symphony Hall
19 – St. Louis, Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center
20 – Springfield, Gillioz Theatre
JUNE 2022
02 – Albany, The Egg
03 – Boston, Shubert Theatre
04 – New York, Town Hall
11 – Baltimore, The Lyric
12 – Tysons, Capital One Hall
17 – Grand Rapids, DeVos Performance Hall
17 – Milwaukee, The Pabst Theatre
24 – San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
25 – Houston, Cullen Performance Hall
26 – Austin, Paramount Theatre
JULY 2022
07 – Austin, Paramount Theatre
09 – Phoenix, Orpheum Theatre
SEPTEMBER 2022
11 – Cardiff, St. Davids
13 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
14 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
16 – Bath, Forum
17 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
18 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
20 – Brighton, Dome
21 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
23 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
24 – Gateshead, Sage
25 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
27 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
28 – York, Barbican
30 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
OCTOBER 2022
01 – Sheffield, City Hall
02 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
04 – London, Palladium
07 – Dublin, 3Arena
9 – Nijmegen, Concertgebouw de Vereeniging
10 – Amsterdam, Koninklijk Theater Carré
14 – Bergen, Peer Gynt Salen
15 – Stavanger, Stavanger Kuppelhallen
16 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
18 – Gothenburg, Lorensbergsteatern
20 – Turku, Logomo
21 – Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
23 – Stockholm, Göta Lejon
24 – Malmö, Palladium
25 – Greve, Portalen
27 – Hamburg, Fabrik
28 – Neuruppin, Kulturkirche
29 – Berlin, Admiralspalast
NOVEMBER 2022
01 – Antwerp, De Singel
11 – Munich, Prinzregententheater
13 – Linz, Posthof
Elsewhere, Taylor Swift recently took the title for the longest Number One entry on the Billboard Hot 100 to date with ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’, dethroning previous record-holder McLean whose eight-minute track ‘American Pie (Parts I & II)’ held the top position for four weeks back in 1972.
After the record was broken, Swift sent McLean flowers and a handwritten message, telling Billboard: “There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power. ‘American Pie’ remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry.”