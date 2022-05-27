Don McLean documentary ‘American Troubadour’ to air next week

A new documentary exploring the life and career of Don McLean is set to air in the US next week.
Produced and directed by Jim Brown, Don McLean: American Troubadour arrives 50 years after the singer-songwriter’s iconic anthem ‘American Pie’ topped the US Billboard chart in 1972.
“I let Jim Brown into my life because I respect him and trust him,” McLean said in a press release. “We’ve known each other for forty years and he allowed my ideas to be fully realised while telling my story accurately and poetically.”
McLean granted unprecedented access and interviews for the film, revealing his personal account of a career spanning over five decades and performing songs that have become integral parts of US pop culture.
Don McLean: American Troubadour will also feature live performances of ‘American Pie’, ‘Vincent’, ‘Crying’ and ‘And I Love You So’ along with interviews with artists such as Brian Wilson and REM’s Mike Mills and more.
“Don McLean is a true artist and rugged individualist,” Brown said. “He has deep American values that have defined an amazing and admirable life. I think some of his best work is yet to be discovered, and that people will be listening to, singing, and recording his songs for decades to come.”
Don McLean: American Troubadour will air Memorial Day (May 30) on RFD-TV at 8pm EST with a repeat at midnight EST.
McLean is currently in the midst of a North American tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘American Pie’. He’ll head to the UK and Europe for a run of dates in September. Remaining tickers are available here – see the full list of dates below.
JUNE 2022
02 – Albany, The Egg
03 – Boston, Shubert Theatre
04 – New York, Town Hall
11 – Baltimore, The Lyric
12 – Tysons, Capital One Hall
17 – Grand Rapids, DeVos Performance Hall
17 – Milwaukee, The Pabst Theatre
24 – San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
25 – Houston, Cullen Performance Hall
26 – Austin, Paramount Theatre
JULY 2022
07 – Austin, Paramount Theatre
09 – Phoenix, Orpheum Theatre
SEPTEMBER 2022
11 – Cardiff, St. Davids
13 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
14 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
16 – Bath, Forum
17 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
18 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
20 – Brighton, Dome
21 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
23 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
24 – Gateshead, Sage
25 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
27 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
28 – York, Barbican
30 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
OCTOBER 2022
01 – Sheffield, City Hall
02 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
04 – London, Palladium
07 – Dublin, 3Arena
9 – Nijmegen, Concertgebouw de Vereeniging
10 – Amsterdam, Koninklijk Theater Carré
14 – Bergen, Peer Gynt Salen
15 – Stavanger, Stavanger Kuppelhallen
16 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
18 – Gothenburg, Lorensbergsteatern
20 – Turku, Logomo
21 – Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
23 – Stockholm, Göta Lejon
24 – Malmö, Palladium
25 – Greve, Portalen
27 – Hamburg, Fabrik
28 – Neuruppin, Kulturkirche
29 – Berlin, Admiralspalast
NOVEMBER 2022
01 – Antwerp, De Singel
11 – Munich, Prinzregententheater
13 – Linz, Posthof
Meanwhile, McLean has cancelled a scheduled performance at the National Rifle Association’s national convention this weekend following the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.