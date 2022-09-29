South Korean producer and singer Don Spike arrested for suspected drug use

South Korean musician Don Spike has been arrested on charges of suspected drug possession and use.

Yesterday (September 28), Seoul’s Nowon Police Station issued an official statement via Sports Seoul announcing that it had filed an arrest warrant against Don Spike for alleged drug use. According to the report, the acclaimed producer was arrested in a hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam district on September 26 after he tested positive for narcotics use, per translations by Soompi.

Don Spike is alleged to have used drugs on multiple occasions with unidentified acquaintances across multiple hotels in Gangnam since April. At the time of his arrest, Don Spike was allegedly carrying around 30 grams of methamphetamine – equal to approximately 1,000 doses – estimated to be worth around ₩100million. In the station’s statement, an officer noted that the suspected incident was still under investigation.

Don Spike was later spotted attending an interrogation ahead of his detention on September 28. When asked for details of his alleged drug use, Don Spike told press that he will only disclose that information to the police during the investigation.

Don Spike – real name Kim Min-su – first made his debut in the South Korean music industry as a keyboardist with a band called Position in 1996. He was also credited on EXO’s 2013 Christmas single ‘Miracles In December’, alongside other production credits on songs by SUPER JUNIOR and soloist Lee Seung-hwan in 2014.