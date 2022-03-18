DONGKIZ to rebrand themselves as DKZ and undergo line-up changes

K-pop boyband DONGKIZ are set to go through a series of major changes, after coming into the spotlight following the success of the K-drama series Semantic Error starring member Jaechan.

Earlier today (March 18), the boyband’s label Dongyo Entertainment announced in a fancafe post that the group will be undergoing a rebrand and will be known as DKZ following their upcoming April 2022 comeback. In addition, the K-pop act will also be undergoing a significant line-up change.

DKZ member Wondae will be leaving the group following conversations with Dongyo Entertainment about his health and future, Dongyo Entertainment said, as translated by Koreaboo. “It is the doctor’s opinion that he will need constant rehabilitation in the future, and Wondae ultimately decided to withdraw from the team,” the label noted.

Meanwhile, Munik, who has been on hiatus due to his health, will stay with the rebranded boyband. However, the K-pop idol will remain on hiatus for the time being “as his condition [had] not fully recovered yet”.

Dongyo Entertainment also announced that it would be adding three new members to DKZ, who will work alongside current active members Kyoungyoon, Jaechan and Jonghyeong. Details about the new members of DKZ and their roles are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

“ONGKIZ and DKZ are not different groups, but instead please think of the two as one team that connects the memories of the past, the present and the future,” the label added. “We ask the fans to send their warm support and love to the members who are preparing to set foot as DKZ.”

Several of DONGKIZ’s older singles recently started to gain traction on South Korean charts following member Jaechan’s appearance on the hit BL K-drama Semantic Error. Wwo of the boyband’s older title tracks – ‘Crazy Night’ and ‘Lupin’ – have since appeared on South Korean streaming service Bugs!’s real-time charts for the first time.