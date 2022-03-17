DONGKIZ’s songs surge up Korean charts after success of ‘Semantic Error’

Several of DONGKIZ’s older singles have begun gaining traction on South Korean charts following member Jaechan’s appearance on the hit BL K-drama Semantic Error.

Earlier this week, two of the boyband’s older title tracks – ‘Crazy Night’ and ‘Lupin’ – began charting on South Korean streaming service Bugs!’s real-time charts. ‘Crazy Night’, from the group’s 2021 single album ‘Chase Episode 1. Ggum’, has since reached a Number 21on the chart, according to Allkpop.

On the other hand, ‘Lupin’, which was released as a digital single in 2020, reached number 98 on the chart. A report by Newsen adds that ‘Lupin’ also recently amassed a million streams on Spotify.

DONGKIZ initially debuted in 2019 with ‘Nom’, a pre-release track that eventually became the title track for their debut single album ‘Dongkiz on the Block’. The group’s last release was ‘Chase Episode 1. Ggum’ in July 2021. As of writing, the group is currently preparing to release new music.

In related news, Semantic Error director Kim Soo-jung recently revealed that the original script for the BL K-drama series did not include a kissing scene. The director noted that the original script did not include any intimate scenes between the two actors as the team was being mindful of member Jaechan’s age, who was 20 years old at the time of production.

A kissing scene was later added following a suggestion from lead actor Park Seo-ham. “The two of them understood the feeling and felt that it would be strange if there was no kissing scene. So I think it came out pretty well,” Kim shared.