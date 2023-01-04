The Doobie Brothers announce 50th anniversary tour date in Singapore

The Doobie Brothers have announced a concert in Singapore this March as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2022

The Doobie Brothers are set to entertain concertgoers with their hits such as ‘Black Water’, ‘China Grove’, ‘Takin’ It to the Streets’ and more in what will be the first concert on the Asia leg of the band’s 50th anniversary tour. The American classic rock veterans will perform at the Star Theatre on March 29, with tickets now available starting at S$98 via SISTIC.

The Doobie Brothers had previously announced an eight-date Japan leg of their 50th anniversary tour that will take them to Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and more starting April 15. The band have yet to announce their other Asia tour dates.

Advertisement

The Doobie Brothers – currently composed of living members Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee – formed in the late 1960s and have gone on to release 24 platinum and gold albums. They include the 1978 album ‘Minute by Minute’, which won the band a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group, and was also nominated for Album of The Year.

The Doobie Brothers’ drummer and co-founder John Hartman passed away in September last year at the age of 72. Hartman left the band after 1979 and returned for their 1989 reunion album ‘Cycles’ until he retired in 1992.

In a statement in tribute to “Little John”, the band wrote: “John was a wild spirit, great drummer, and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for many years and an intricate part of the band personality!”

The group were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020 and released their fifteenth studio album, ‘Liberté’, in October 2021. The LP was their first studio album since 2014’s ‘Southbound’, which saw the band teaming up with various vocalists to remake some of their fan-favourite tracks, and their first new material since the release of ‘World Gone Crazy’ in 2010. It also notably does not include performances from McDonald despite being a member of the band at the time the record was released.