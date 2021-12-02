Meet the star-studded cast of upcoming Korean reality show ‘Double Trouble’

The star-studded line-up of a new music reality series Double Trouble has been revealed.

Double Trouble features 10 musicians and idols competing to find the perfect singing partner in order to win the title of best duet. The series will be hosted by entertainment personality Jang Do-yeon and actor Kim Ji-suk.

In a brand-new teaser introduces the star-studded line-up for Double Trouble, which includes former 2NE1 singer Minzy, ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn, former AOA vocalist Choa, KARD’s Jiwoo, Weeekly’s Monday, 2AM’s Im Seu-long, former BEAST member Jang Hyun-seung, Block B’s Taeil, SF9‘s Inseong and WEi’s Kim Dong-han.

The series is scheduled to premiere its first episode this Christmas Eve (December 24) at 6pm KST, and will be available to stream on South Korean streaming platform Watcha.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon has gone viral for comments she made on the first episode of Korean reality series My Teenage Girl, criticising the “evaluation group” for how and who they voted, following a performance of OH MY GIRL’s ‘Nonstop’ by two contestants, which the K-pop idol described as “so bad”.

The singer also urged the group to vote “responsibly”, noting that “there were so many talented contestants that we couldn’t even meet because the walls didn’t open” after contestants failed to meet the 75 per cent vote minimum for the trainees to meet their mentors face-to-face.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the creators of My Teenage Girl have also been facing harsh criticism from viewers for not vetting the contestants properly prior to the production of the series.