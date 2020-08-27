Doves share new track ‘Cathedrals Of The Mind’

Doves have released ‘Cathedral Of The Minds’, the latest track to arrive from their upcoming fifth album.

The latest offering from the Manchester band sees them leaning into psychedelia and comes accompanied by a video that is entirely in keeping – with the band presenting a selection of otherworldly kaleidoscopic images.

Commenting on the track, guitarist Jez Williams said: “The song stems from a single hook, which developed to evoke this expansive internal monologue, this never – ending chasm of thought.

“Subconsciously, through words thrown against it and made to fit, it came to be about someone always being on your mind. The listener can form their own ideas. For me, it was about the loss of Bowie.”

The latest track comes as the band prepare to release their new album ‘The Universal Want’ on September 11 – their first LP together since 2009’s ‘Kingdom of Rust’.

Last week, they also shared the sheet music and lyrics to their song ‘Forest House’ – letting fans work it out themselves before hearing it from the band.

Doves are also inviting their fans to share their interpretations of ‘Forest House’ on social media by using the hashtag #DovesLeak.

The band are offering a reward for the most ear-catching version – whether for its accuracy or innovation – with a signed ‘The Universal Want’ box set and Jimi Goodwin’s original vocals being added to the victorious recording.

“It’s been eleven years since our last album, and we all know how hard the last few months have been, so let’s have a little fun where we can,” the band said about the #DovesLeak campaign.

In July, Doves announced details of their first venue tour in 12 years which will take place in March and April 2021.