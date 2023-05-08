Download Festival adds 12 more bands to line-up

Download Festival has added 12 new names to its line-up and has announced its 2023 stage splits.
Cancer Bats, Casey, Hundred Reasons, State Champs, Static Dress, Puscifer, Punk Rock Factory, Haken, Snayx, Redhook, Rituals and Cherry Bombs have been announced as the new bands to take the stage at this year’s festival.
Download had previously announced the 2023 event would be headlined by Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica playing two completely different sets on two different nights.
The likes of Ghost, Evanescence, The Distillers, Placebo and Architects were also confirmed to be appearing at Donington Park alongside 50 other acts.
In addition, Download have also shared the stage splits. Stage times have yet to be announced but check out the festival’s stage breakdown below:
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
Apex Stage
Metallica
Alter Bridge
Halestorm, Jinjer
Mammoth WVH
Opus Stage
Five Finger Death Punch
Puscifer, Hundred Reasons
The Bronx
Cancer Bats
Cherry Bombs
The Avalanche Stage
State Champs
Mom Jeans
Punk Rock Factory
Fearless Vampire Killers
Tigress
Dogtooth Stage
Perturbator
Haken
A.A. Williams
Caskets
Mimi Barks
Snayx
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Apex Stage
Bring Me The Horizon
Architects
Pendulum
Neck Deep
Hot Milk
Nova Twins
Stand Atlantic
Opus Stage
Evanescence
Within Temptation
Asking Alexandria
Epica
Elvana
Smash Into Pieces
The Warning
The Avalanche Stage
VV
PUP
The Blackout
Crawlers
Aviva
As December Falls
Redhook
Fixation
Dogtooth Stage
Carpenter Brut
GWAR
Empire State Bastard
Brutus
Ingested
Undeath
Pupil Slicer
Witch Fever
Taipei Houston
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Apex Stage
Metallica
Disturbed
Alexisonfire
Clutch
Ice Nine Kills
FEVER 333
Polaris
Opus Stage
Placebo
Simple Plan
Three Days Grace
Motionless In White
Carcass
Municipal Waste
Stray From The Path
Static Dress
The Avalanche Stage
Coheed And Cambria
Deaf Havana
Bob Vylan
nothing,nowhere.
Kid Kapichi
Casey
BLACKGOLD
Rituals
Dogtooth Stage
Monuments
Greg Puciato
Spirit Adrift
Enola Gay
Bambie Thug
Beauty School Dropout
Lake Malice
Kid Bookie
Antisaint
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Apex Stage
Slipknot
Parkway Drive
I Prevail
Behemoth
The HU
Lorna Shore
Bloodywood
Opus Stage
Ghost
The Distillers
Palaye Royale
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Avatar
The Amity Affliction
SiM
Blind Channel
The Avalanche Stage
Electric Callboy
Set It Off
MOD SUN
Cleopatrick
Jazmin Bean
Joey Valence & Brae
Taylor Acorn
Crashface
Dogtooth Stage
Hatebreed
Touché Amoré
Terror
Soen
Green Lung
Soul Glo
The Meffs
HAWXX
Graphic Nature
Beauty School
The festival was extended to a four-day weekend in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Download has confirmed that all weekend, day and camping tickets for this year’s festival have completely sold out. 2023 marks the fastest selling Download Festival of all time.
Speaking to NME last year about the festival’s diverse line-up this year – particularly with the number of female artists – Download Festival boss Andy Copping said: “All festivals need to look at how diverse they are. It’s something we’ve tried to do over the years, and we’ve still got a long way to go but it’s encouraging there’s so many great, female artists out there.
“Hopefully we can help give them a platform. We’re a long way down the line from where we were, but there’s still room to improve and we want to do that year on year.”
You can read NME’s review of Download 2022 here.