Download Festival Japan announces 2022 phase one lineup: Dream Theater, Bullet For My Valentine and more

Download Festival Japan has revealed the first wave of artists for its 2022 line-up, led by Dream Theater and Bullet For My Valentine.

They will be joined by Mastodon, Steel Panther, At The Gates and The Halo Effect on August 14 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center in Chiba, with more acts yet to be announced.

This will mark the first edition of Download Japan since it debuted in the country in 2019. View the announcement below.

Ticket prices have also been announced for the festival, with general ticket prices set at 18,000 yen and VIP tickets at 35,000 yen. VIP ticket holders will have access to a dedicated admission lane and viewing stand, refreshments and a VIP gift, which has yet to be revealed.

Ticket sales for locals will begin at 6pm Japan Standard Time on April 28, but international audiences will have to wait till the English pre-sale begins on May 11 at 12pm.

Festival organisers Live Nation and Creativeman Productions first teased Download Japan’s return earlier this month with a trailer that confirmed a date and venue.

Debuting in 2019 with headliners Slayer, Arch Enemy, Sum 41, Halestorm, and more, Download Japan had announced a 2020 edition with headliners My Chemical Romance alongside Ministry, Amon Amarth and more, but was forced to cancel the festival due to the pandemic.

Other summer festivals going ahead in Japan this year include Summer Sonic in July and Fuji Rock in August.

Ticket sales for the 2022 edition of Download Festival in the UK have already begun. The festival will take place at Donington Park in Leicestershire between June 10 and 12, featuring headliners KISS, Iron Maiden, Deftones, Korn and Biffy Clyro among others.