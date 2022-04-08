Download Festival Japan announces date and venue for 2022 event

The Japanese edition of Download Festival has confirmed a date and venue for its 2022 return.

Download Festival Japan shared a brief teaser video on Facebook in late March, confirming the event will take place on August 14 at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center in Chiba, 40km east of Tokyo. This marks Download’s return to Japan after three and a half years, the organisers noted in the caption.

Watch the teaser below.

Posted by Download Festival Japan on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Details of the artists performing at Download Festival Japan 2022 and ticket sales have yet to be announced. Updates on the festival and registration for its mailing list are available on its official website.

Helmed by event organisers Live Nation and Creativeman Productions, Download Festival Japan debuted in 2019 with headliners Slayer, Arch Enemy, Sum 41, Halestorm, and more. The festival had announced its return in 2020 with headliners My Chemical Romance alongside Ministry, Amon Amarth and more, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Download Festival in the UK opened ticket sales for its 2022 festival last week. The event, which is taking place at Donington Park in Leicestershire between June 10 and 12 this year, will feature headliners KISS, Iron Maiden, Deftones, Korn, Biffy Clyro, among others.

Other summer festivals going ahead in Japan this year include Summer Sonic in July and Fuji Rock in August.