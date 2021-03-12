Watch DPR IAN try to get over heartbreak in dramatic ‘Nerves’ video

DPR IAN has unveiled an emotional video for ‘Nerves’, a cut off his freshly released solo EP ‘MITO’.

In the clip, the Korean-Australian singer – real name Christian Yu – recalls a painful breakup that leads him to spiral out of control. He spends most of the video wandering the city streets alone, drinking and smoking as he wallows in his emotions.

“Hi how you doin’ / I heard you seem to be happy now / Hi how you doin’ / Don’t worry ’bout me ‘’cause I’m doing fine,” he laments on the song.

“I took it back to the moments leading up to the transformation into mito ~ where he was at his most vulnerable !” DPR IAN wrote about the music video’s concept on Instagram. “Through a painful mistake ! It would lead him on a split path.”

‘Nerves’ appears on DPR IAN’s debut solo EP ‘MITO’, which is an acronym for ‘Moodswings In This Order’. The eight-track project arrived on streaming services today (March 12) and includes the previously released songs ‘So Beautiful’ and ‘No Blueberries’ featuring CL and DPR Live. It was released via DPR IAN’s record label Dream Perfect Regime.

DPR IAN first announced his debut EP in February. It marks the singer’s first-ever solo musical project since leaving the K-pop boy group C-Clown. The boyband debuted in 2012 before disbanded three years later in October 2015. Their last release was 2014’s ‘Let’s Love’.

Last year, DPR IAN teamed up with his fellow DPR associates DPR Live and DPR Cream for the compilation ‘DPR ARCHIVES’.