DPR Live announces forthcoming EP, ‘IITE COOL’

South Korean hip-hop artist DPR Live has announced a brand-new EP titled ‘IITE COOL’.

The South Korean hip-hop artist (real name Hong Da-bin), who is also a member of the audio-visual collective Dream Perfect Regime, confirmed the news last Friday (June 18) by sharing the EP’s artwork on Instagram. He also hinted that the project will arrive sometime next month.

Check out the EP cover art below:

Advertisement

‘IITE COOL’ will be the follow-up to his 2020 full-length debut, ‘Is Anybody Out There?’. Not much is revealed about the project yet, however, fans were able to catch a snippet of an untitled track during an Instagram Live session with the artist.

The snippet is a brief peek at the sonic shift of the EP, with DPR Live adapting his rap flow for an uptempo pop arrangement. In the live comments, fellow collective member DPR Rem wrote “Omg DUDE YOU KNOW WERE [sic] SECRETIVE ABOUT THIS”.

Watch the snippet here as uploaded onto YouTube:

DPR Live made his debut in 2015 with the single ‘Till I Die’. Since then, the artist has released two EPs – ‘Her’ and ‘Coming To You Live’ – along with his full-length debut. He has also released collaborations with fellow Korean artists Dean, Jay Park, Crush, along with Asian-American rapper Dumbfoundead.

Advertisement

The release of ‘Is Anybody Out There?’ followed a two-year gap which saw the artist embark upon a world tour. In a 2020 interview with Billboard Korea, DPR said that he’s “not the type to make songs quickly”.

“I’m the type to put in effort slowly,” he explained. “I think the album is a gift for the fans. Like when I put a lot of thought into picking a colour or a ribbon, I cared about the details with affection. Two years is not a long time, if you put these together.”

Meanwhile, fellow DPR member IAN – aka Christian Yu – dropped his debut solo EP ‘Moodswings In This Order (MITO)’ back in March. It included the song ‘No Blueberries’, which was a collaboration between DPR IAN, DPR Live and CL.