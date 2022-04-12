DPR announce UK, European and North American dates for upcoming 2022 world tour

South Korean music and media collective DPR (Dream Perfect Regime) have announced dates in the UK, European and North America for their upcoming 2022 Regime World Tour.
Over the weekend, members of the collective – consisting DPR IAN, DPR Live, DPR Cream and DPR REM – broke the news though their various official social media accounts. A total of 29 shows in the UK, Europe and North America have been announced for September to November 2022, with Asia-Pacific dates to be confirmed at a later time.
“I fucking fought for this… for months yall… YALL BETTER SHOW OUT!,” wrote DPR REM, DPR’s creative director and executive producer, on Twitter. In his tweet, DPR REM also shared the official poster and website for the upcoming 2022 Regime World Tour.
I fucking fought for this… for months yall… YALL BETTER SHOW OUT! https://t.co/rzEyXhYkeu
🌎Americas: Tickets on sale April 15th, 10am local time
🌍UK/Europe: Tickets on sale April 22nd, 10am BST / 11am CEST
🌏Asia-Pacific: T.B.A ! #REGIMETOUR pic.twitter.com/ZgjlIr6sWR
The collective’s DPR LIVE, DPR IAN and DPR CREAM are expected to perform on the tour. Notably, the former two had contributed to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack by 88rising with the song ‘Diamonds + and Pearls’.
Tickets for North America go on sale April 15 at 10am local time, while UK and European shows will begin ticket sales on April 22 at 10am BST here. See the full list of dates below:
September 2022
15 – Austin, Emo’s Austin
16 – Houston, House of Blues
17 – Dallas, House of Blues
19 – Atlanta, The Eastern
21 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore Silver Spring
23 – Boston, Royale
24 – New York, The Hammerstein Ballroom
25 – Toronto, Rebel
26 – Montreal, Club Soda
28 – Chicago, House of Blues
30 – Minneapolis, The Fillmore Minneapolis
October 2022
2 – Calgary, MacEwan Hall
4 – Vancouver, Harbour Convention Centre
5 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo
7 – San Francisco, The Warfield
8 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall
14 – Mexico City, Auditorio BB
16 – São Paulo, Audio
18 – Santiago, Teatro Canpolicán
November 2022
4 – Paris, Salle Pleyel
6 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
7 – Munich, Backstage WERK
8 – Berlin, Astra
10 – Brussels, La Madeleine
11 – Copenhagen, DR Studio 2
13 – London, Troxy
14 – Manchester, Academy 2