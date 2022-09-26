Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”

Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February.

Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” he added.

“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” advised Dre on the key to success. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Dr. Dre, who was the headliner for last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, boasted a star-studded line-up for his performance. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and 50 Cent all appeared as special guest performers. In the interview, the rapper further touched upon his nervousness due to the scale of the event.

“All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes,” Dre said.

“So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends,” he concluded about the experience.

Rihanna first teased her Super Bowl appearance on Instagram, with a post featuring an NFL-themed football, before her performance was officially confirmed by Roc Nation. Super Bowl LVII will be taking place on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Apple Music will be serving as the half-time show’s sponsor, replacing the event’s longtime sponsor Pepsi.

The singer originally turned down a slot at the 2019 Super Bowl, in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The show was ultimately headlined by Maroon 5.

Rihanna’s last live performance was at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where she delivered a rendition of ‘Wild Thoughts’ with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The Barbadian singer’s last album was 2016’s ‘Anti’.

Meanwhile, earlier in May, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together.