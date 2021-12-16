Dr. Dre has shared a photo of him with Paul McCartney, and called the former Beatles member “one of my heroes”.

Sharing the BTS scene clip of the pair getting a selfie, Dre called McCartney “cool AF” and said he was “chillin with one of the fucking Beatles!!”.

The legendary producer and former NWA member then went on to call McCartney “one of my heroes”.

This isn’t the first time the pair have posed for a selfie either, with McCartney having previously shared a snap of him and Dre at the post-Grammy Beats Music Party in 2014.

Back in October it was teased that a new Dre album would be released in December, with DJ Battlecat sharing a timeline of ‘The Aftermath Takeover’ with “Dr. Dre new music” pencilled in for December.

However, Battlecat could have been referring to the six new songs that Dre released yesterday (December 15) as part of GTA Online’s expansion The Contract. The tracks included collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg while the storyline of the game saw players trying to retrieve the “lost” Dre tracks.

Dre recently confirmed he’s been in the studio, recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius, with both artists describing the finished product as some of their “best work”.

Dre shared an image of himself in the studio watching an orchestra record, captioning the picture: “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. ‘Casablanco’ I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!”

Meanwhile Paul McCartney’s bass recently broke a world record. The guitar, which was used on the road and in the studio with Wings, became the most expensive bass ever sold at auction.

It fetched £374,905 for the charity Music Rising, while other instruments from the likes of U2, Elton John, Pearl Jam, Rush, Tom Morello, Joan Jett, Bruce Springsteen, Lou Reed, Kings Of Leon, Johnny Marr, Green Day, Radiohead and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler helped raise over $2million (£1.5million) for the cause.