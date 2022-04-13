Dr Dre is in the studio with ‘Donda 2’ co-writer Fat Money

Dr Dre has been pictured in the studio with Fat Money, the co-writer of Kanye West‘s latest album ‘Donda 2‘.

The veteran rapper and entrepreneur is seen posing alongside the songwriter in images shared over the last week. It comes as rumours continue to swirl around a possible release of Dre’s much-delayed album ‘Detox’, which was first announced in 2002 but hasn’t materialised to this date.

“I love the fuck out my job,” Fat Money wrote on Instagram on Monday (April 11) alongside a few photos of Dre and himself in the studio. Last Thursday (April 7) he shared other images with the caption: “The Young Man w/ the Dr… Don’t nobody move.”

As HipHopDX points out, photos of Dre and Money’s sessions come after Dre was also seen in the studio with Snoop Dogg recently.

In photos captured of the moment, a fan noticed a whiteboard that appeared to have the word “Detox” and an apparent tracklist below it.

YOOOOOO! If you look in the background of the new pictures @SnoopDogg minted w/ him and Dre you can see the tracklist for Detox!! pic.twitter.com/QSpmBT8Pvi — goD floW (@ranoutofmeds) April 1, 2022

Last month, Snoop also shared an image from that same session, writing: “The Chronic is bac Home,” which is a reference to Dre’s debut 1992 album.

Per Fat Money’s recent posts, it’s not clear what music Dre is working on and whether it could be the near-mythical ‘Detox’ album.

In 2015, Dre explained on his Beats 1 radio show The Pharmacy that he had scrapped ‘Detox’, which he’d been working on and off on over the years, because it “wasn’t good”.

“This is something you’re not gonna hear many artists say: the reason that ‘Detox’ didn’t come out was because I didn’t like it,” he told listeners. “It wasn’t good. The record, it just wasn’t good… I mean seriously, I worked my ass off on it, but I didn’t think I did a good enough job. I couldn’t do that to my fans, I couldn’t do that to myself, to be honest.”

The rapper’s most recent album was 2015’s ‘Compton’. Since then, Dre has worked on other projects including writing songs for a Grand Theft Auto online game expansion.

Meanwhile, in December it appeared that new albums from both Dre and Snoop were about to drop.

In an Instagram post by DJ Battlecat, Dre was said to be readying the release of his next solo album – slated before the end of 2021. Battlecat had previously shared a meme to his account that showed a potential timeline for the ‘Aftermath Takeover’, set to begin with Snoop’s album release on November 12 and then Dre’s album in December.

Snoop’s album ‘BODR’ was eventually released in February, while Dre’s unknown project appears yet to be finished.

In other recent news, Dre has confirmed he still owns 100 per cent of his rights to ‘The Chronic’ despite Snoop’s recent acquisition of ‘Death Row Records’.