Dr Dre served with divorce papers during grandmother’s funeral

Dr Dre was handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial, it has been reported.

The rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him.

Representatives of both Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, and his wife confirmed the story to TMZ, although there have been conflicting accounts of what happened.

Dre’s team has claimed that he was approached at the grave while standing next to his grandmother’s casket. But according to Young, the process server met her ex in the car park after the burial.

Dre and Young married in 1996. Young filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The divorce papers issued on the day of the funeral relate relate to outstanding legal fees of $1.55million (£1.12million) that Dre owe to Young following a judge’s ruling last month. The rapper has already paid more than $325,433 (£235,551).

In other news, a new album by Dre looks set to kick off ‘The Aftermath Takeover’ alongside one by Snoop Dog before the end of 2021.

As stated in a recent Instagram post by DJ Battlecat, the Beats By Dre mogul will release his highly anticipated solo album and follow-up to 2015’s ‘Compton‘ before the end of the year (via Hip Hop DX).

On October 12, Battlecat shared a meme to his account that showed a potential timeline for the takeover, which will begin with Snoop Dogg’s album release on November 12 followed by Dre’s album sometime in December.

The post also teased Kendrick Lamar’s follow up to 2017’s ‘DAMN.’, Xzibit’s ‘King Maker’ project as well as the fact that a Mt. Westmore album from Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 could be arriving “soon”.