‘Drag Race Philippines’ contestant Marina Summers releases new single ‘Divine’

Drag Race Philippines contestant Marina Summers has released a new single titled ‘Divine’ produced by Tarsier Records founder Moophs.

Released on streaming platforms on November 4, the single sees Summers and Moophs combining dancehall with pop and Latin music to create what the drag queen describes as a “dance anthem that the queer community can claim as theirs”.

In a statement shared with NME, Summers explained: “This track is very inspired by heavenly bodies and how almost all people worship them. And as a queer person living in a Catholic/Christian country, it’s the other way around. The LGBTQ+ community has always been condoned and deemed to be “sinners” for just being queer alone.”

“‘Divine’ speaks about taking ownership and power of your body and individuality,” Summers concluded.

Listen to Marina Summers’ ‘Divine’ below.

‘Divine’ is Summers’ sophomore single, having first released the single ‘I Have Arrived’ in November 2020 as an independent artist. ‘Divine’ is being touted as the first of many releases to come from Summers in this new relationship with Tarsier Records, though no further information regarding future releases has been shared as of the time of writing.

Summers, one of the frontrunners throughout the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines, has made a name internationally as a drag queen, and recently walked the runway for Kay Morales at the recent BYS Fashion Week in Makati while also being named an ambassador for local makeup brand Strokes Beauty Lab. A founder of Drag Playhouse PH alongside fellow drag queens Eva Le Queen, Prince and OV Cunt, Summers

World of Wonder (WOW) recently announced that Drag Race Philippines and its behind-the-scenes Untucked segment will return for a second season following the first season’s conclusion on October 12.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first-ever Drag Race Philippines queen, with Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, and Xilhouete making up the rest of the top 4.