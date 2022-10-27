Drake and 21 Savage album ‘Her Loss’ delayed after producer Noah “40” Shebib contracts COVID

Drake and 21 Savage have announced that their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ has been pushed back by a week after Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID-19 while working on the album.

In a post shared to both artists Instagram stories, it was revealed that Shebib had contracted COVID while mixing and mastering the record and is “resting up”. As a result, the album – which was set to arrive tomorrow (October 28) – will now be released a week later on November 4.

BREAKING: Drake & 21 Savage are pushing back “Her Loss” to November 4th‼️😔 pic.twitter.com/NiGNV8Ihyg — RapTV (@Rap) October 27, 2022

Drake and 21 Savage announced ‘Her Loss’ over the weekend. Its title and original release date appeared midway through the video for ‘Jimmy Cooks’, a track from Drake’s 2021 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ that features Savage.

While ‘Her Loss’ will mark the first full project that Drake and 21 Savage have collaborated on together, it’s far from the first time the pair have teamed up. Savage also appeared on Drake’s 2021 ‘Certified Lover Boy’ cut ‘Knife Talk’, while Drake featured on ‘Mr. Right Now’ from Savage and Metro Boomin‘s ‘Savage Mode II’ back in 2020.

‘Honestly, Nevermind’, Drake’s seventh studio album, arrived in June just a few hours after the rapper and singer announced it. In a three-star review, NME called the record “an unexpected elevation from the bland trap, R&B remakes and Drake’s melancholic attitude to love we heard last time around”.

“He doesn’t quite shift the latter as much as one would hope – the album is as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done – but the house sound has at least given him the creative boost that his recording career has been crying out for recently.”