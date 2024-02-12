Drake celebrates winning Super Bowl bet on Kansas City Chiefs: “I won a million dollars”

Drake won big on last night’s Super Bowl, claiming a million dollar prize after placing a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win.

Super Bowl LVIII went down last night (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce helping the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Drake was not in attendance, but was nonetheless a highly interested observer, after placing a $1.15 million (£910,000) stake on the Chiefs, which allowed him to double his money.

Drake celebrates winning his $1 Million Super Bowl bet pic.twitter.com/M2rhbuCkbu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 12, 2024

Posting on Instagram stories, Drizzy was celebrating, saying, “I won a million dollars”, and “can’t bet against the Swifties”.

It appears that for once, the ‘Drake curse’ did not hit – the supposed trend of the rapper being a bad-luck charm for sports teams and stars when he poses with them or places a bet on them to succeed.

Manchester City and Barcelona have both been on the wrong end of the Drake curse in recent years, although another million dollar bet, on Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, also came good for the rapper.

In other Drake news, he recently rekindled his ongoing feud with The Recording Academy, slamming them during the Grammys ceremony.

Posting to his Instagram Stories, he shared a short snippet of his speech at the 2019 awards – for which he won in the category of Best Rap Song for his track ‘God’s Plan’.

In the caption, he wrote: “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people [whose] name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it).

“Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

Back in 2020, the artist spoke out against the awards, telling music lovers and artists to “stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards”. Similarly, in 2022 he withdrew his two Grammy nominations for the ceremony – he was up for Best Rap Album for ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ and Best Rap Performance for his song ‘Way 2 Sexy’ featuring Future and Young Thug.