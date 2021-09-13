Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ breaks new US chart records and matches one held by The Beatles

Drake has broken new Billboard records for his ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ debut, including matching a record set by The Beatles in 1964.

The rapper and singer’s sixth studio album, which was released on September 3, has provided him with one of the most dominant weeks in the 63-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

He has now become the only act alongside The Beatles to have monopolised the entire top five in a week. The Beatles achieved that weekly stat around 57 years ago [via Billboard].

Drake has also become the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the top 10 positions in a single frame. Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI‘s ‘Stay’ is the only song currently in the Billboard singles chart that isn’t by Drake.

The artist’s song ‘Way 2 Sexy’ featuring Future and Young Thug has also landed at Number One. It’s the first time that Future has appeared on a Number One hit (Young Thug’s third) and marks Drake’s ninth Number One single.

In total, Drake had debuted 21 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The album itself debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart with 613,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending September 9, according to MRC Data, which is the biggest weekly sum for an album in over a year.

Meanwhile, VERZUZ co-creator Swizz Beatz has revealed that Kanye West was interested in appearing on the series to battle Drake, but an episode never materialised due to the rappers’ ongoing feud.