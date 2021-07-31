NewsMusic News

Drake confirms ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is finished and “on the way”

And fans are speculating that it'll arrive on the same day as Kanye West's 'DONDA'

By Will Lavin
Drake
Drake. CREDIT: Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images

Drake has confirmed that his long-awaited sixth album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, is finally finished and on the way.

The rapper has been teasing the record for some time and was originally scheduled to release it in January 2021. Since postponing that release, Drake has been keeping fans regularly updated on the project.

Earlier this month, Drizzy revealed he was in the process of mixing the album. During an appearance on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show, he said: “You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way.”

He added: “On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up… CLB on the way. On your head top.”

Drake has now offered another update, telling fans last night (July 30) that the album is done and its “on the way and that’s for anyone in the way”.

Once again stopping by Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show, the rapper told hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel: “Album’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you… ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on the way and that’s for anyone in the way.”

Some fans think that the “anyone in the way” quote is in reference to Kanye West, who is scheduled to drop his much anticipated 10th album, ‘DONDA’, on Friday (August 6), with some speculating that Drake might release ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on the same day.

“word around town is KANYE AND DRAKE might drop on the same date,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “All this rumour talk of Drake being done his album makes me feel that August 6th will be a significant time for hip hop. Kanye and Drake? I’m ready.”

Rap legend Nas is also releasing a new album on August 6, announcing earlier this week that he will be dropping a sequel to last year’s Grammy-winning ‘King’s Disease’.

“If Drake, Nas and Kanye drop on the same day, who getting the first listen?” one fan asked on Twitter. Another tweeted: “Albums from Kanye, Nas, AND Drake on 8/6. Holy moly.”

A third said: “damn man nas is dropping next week, kanye said he would drop next week (even tho he wont), and there is rumors that drake will drop next week imagine if we got nas, drake, and kanye all in the same night…”

See more reactions to the potential news that Drake, Kanye West and Nas will all drop on the same day below:

Meanwhile, Live Nation has officially confirmed reports that Kanye West will be hosting a second listening event for his much-delayed tenth album, ‘DONDA’, in Atlanta next week.

TMZ reported Yesterday (July 30) that West was planning another event at the city’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for August 5, the night before the album’s official release date. Sources reportedly told the publication that stadium employees have been hired for the event.

TMZ also reported that CAA and Live Nation were putting pressure on West and his production team to make the second ‘DONDA’ event different to the first.

This second listening party has now been confirmed by entertainment group Live Nation, which made the announcement on social media today (July 31). The August 5 event, dubbed ‘Kanye West Presents The DONDA Album Release’, will feature creative direction by Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, and suggests that the album will be released immediately after.

