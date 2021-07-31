Drake confirms ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is finished and “on the way”

Drake has confirmed that his long-awaited sixth album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, is finally finished and on the way.

The rapper has been teasing the record for some time and was originally scheduled to release it in January 2021. Since postponing that release, Drake has been keeping fans regularly updated on the project.

Earlier this month, Drizzy revealed he was in the process of mixing the album. During an appearance on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show, he said: “You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way.”

He added: “On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up… CLB on the way. On your head top.”

Drake has now offered another update, telling fans last night (July 30) that the album is done and its “on the way and that’s for anyone in the way”.

Once again stopping by Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show, the rapper told hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel: “Album’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you… ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on the way and that’s for anyone in the way.”

Drake says “Certified Lover Boy” is cooked. pic.twitter.com/nyYHDFeg7O — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) July 31, 2021

Some fans think that the “anyone in the way” quote is in reference to Kanye West, who is scheduled to drop his much anticipated 10th album, ‘DONDA’, on Friday (August 6), with some speculating that Drake might release ‘Certified Lover Boy’ on the same day.

“word around town is KANYE AND DRAKE might drop on the same date,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “All this rumour talk of Drake being done his album makes me feel that August 6th will be a significant time for hip hop. Kanye and Drake? I’m ready.”

word around town is KANYE AND DRAKE might drop on the same date #CertifiedLoverBoy #DONDA pic.twitter.com/8azS5dLq6A — Drip Damone Jr ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 25, 2021

All this rumour talk of Drake being done his album makes me feel that August 6th will be a significant time for hip hop. Kanye and Drake? I’m ready. — RONRADIO 📻 (@kanyebearhiphop) July 31, 2021

Rap legend Nas is also releasing a new album on August 6, announcing earlier this week that he will be dropping a sequel to last year’s Grammy-winning ‘King’s Disease’.

“If Drake, Nas and Kanye drop on the same day, who getting the first listen?” one fan asked on Twitter. Another tweeted: “Albums from Kanye, Nas, AND Drake on 8/6. Holy moly.”

A third said: “damn man nas is dropping next week, kanye said he would drop next week (even tho he wont), and there is rumors that drake will drop next week imagine if we got nas, drake, and kanye all in the same night…”

If Drake, Nas and Kanye drop on the same day, who getting the first listen? — 𝐙𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲 +*++ // YZY SZN (@PlayboiiFarti) July 31, 2021

Albums from Kanye, Nas, AND Drake on 8/6. Holy moly — HELLO PHRE$H (@FrankTHEPhresh) July 29, 2021

damn man nas is dropping next week, kanye said he would drop next week (even tho he wont) , and there is rumors that drake will drop next week imagine if we got nas, drake, and kanye all in the same night… — 4v (@4vdonovan) July 29, 2021

See more reactions to the potential news that Drake, Kanye West and Nas will all drop on the same day below:

“if kanye and drake drop on the same day who you listening to fir-“ KANYE MF KANYE — 𝘼𝙒𝙂𝙀 🌐 (@awgeworldwide) July 31, 2021

Kanye, Hov, Drake & Nas when they all drop on August 6th https://t.co/gnu3XIpakB pic.twitter.com/lvELxoFecC — yikes (@Eazuus) July 31, 2021

If Drake drops his album the same day as Kanye does with DONDA I’m going to be seething — Lans ⭐️⭐️ (@benlansley1) July 31, 2021

Drake and Kanye dropping on the same day? Thank you Kanye for having beef with Drake 🙏🏿 https://t.co/ftpwFrjvHo — (In Cancun) Tobi_MVP_SZN (@mvp_tobias) July 31, 2021

👀👀 could we get the trifecta? Drake, Kanye, and Nas on 8/6? https://t.co/OwKFbv5U7C — Vaunz4real87 (@vaunz4real87) July 31, 2021

Drake vs Kanye West

🙏🏼06 August 2021🙏🏼 — 𝖈𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖋𝖎𝖊𝖉 𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗 𝖇𝖔𝖞🌹 (@santorinihoudin) July 31, 2021

Drake probably wrote this in the morning.. Imma drop the album same day as Kanye#DONDA #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/VgCH8Vrd56 — 🌊F A D E R R🏝️ (@ZiphoFaderr) July 31, 2021

oh god is drake actually waiting for kanye to drop LMAOOO — j (@milf_lvrs) July 31, 2021

Kanye and Drake about to go head to head https://t.co/w79IPGffhq — joshkellerman (@Jaydr___) July 31, 2021

Drake & Kanye should drop on the same day. May the best man win. — Jonathan🦦 (@tituslsjr) July 31, 2021

I know drake not about to let kanye drop a whole album before him🤔 — dagrl (@ssuniieee) July 31, 2021

Drake, Kanye, Nas and Jay-Z all dropping on the same day is crazy 😭 https://t.co/iVNpr8Lml1 — 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐱𝐦 🥀 (@DannVixm) July 31, 2021

If we get Kanye, Drake, and Nas on the same day lol https://t.co/wukatz94hJ — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Live Nation has officially confirmed reports that Kanye West will be hosting a second listening event for his much-delayed tenth album, ‘DONDA’, in Atlanta next week.

TMZ reported Yesterday (July 30) that West was planning another event at the city’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for August 5, the night before the album’s official release date. Sources reportedly told the publication that stadium employees have been hired for the event.

TMZ also reported that CAA and Live Nation were putting pressure on West and his production team to make the second ‘DONDA’ event different to the first.

This second listening party has now been confirmed by entertainment group Live Nation, which made the announcement on social media today (July 31). The August 5 event, dubbed ‘Kanye West Presents The DONDA Album Release’, will feature creative direction by Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, and suggests that the album will be released immediately after.