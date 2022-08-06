Drake confirms new date for Young Money reunion concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Drake has bounced back from his recent tussle with COVID-19, and as promised, has confirmed a new date for his Young Money reunion concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

The show was initially booked to go down last Monday (August 1), but was postponed just hours out from kick-off when Drake revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the rapper said he would reschedule the show “to the SOONEST date possible”, assuring fans that “the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the covid)”.

The show will now go ahead tonight (August 6) at its original venue, the 16,000-capacity Budweiser Stage in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. It rounds out a trilogy of shows Drake is hosting for his ‘October World Weekend’, a new concert series that the rapper says will precede the worldwide expansion of his own music festival, OVO Fest.

Announcing the new date on Instagram, Drake wrote: “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all.”

Limited tickets for tonight’s show are still available to purchase – find them here. When they first went live, Drake was lambasted by fans for their outrageous prices. As it stands, official “Platinum” tickets for the show start at $329.81 (£210.98) and cap at $890.31 (£569.53), while verified resale tickets range from $321.75 (£205.82) to $2,925 (£1,871.12).

Meanwhile, Drake has kept busy this week with the release of his ‘Sticky’ music video – wherein he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna, as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges – and his DJ Khaled and Lil Baby joint ‘Staying Alive’.

Last week, Drake joined Nelly Furtado onstage at the first ‘October World Weekend’ gig to perform ‘I’m Like A Bird’ with her.