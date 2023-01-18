Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’

Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage.

The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.

From there, Drake raps the song in various locations – including in front of a mansion, at a Rolex store, in front of a red sports car with suicide doors, the back of a limousine and at a nightclub. The video also shows Drake greeting Lil Baby and heavyweight boxer “Iron” Mike Tyson. Watch the video below:

Drake and 21 Savage released ‘Her Loss’, their first full-length project together, in November of 2022. The album was a commercial success, topping the Billboard album charts and also hitting number one in the UK, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Switzerland and Drake’s native Canada.

Its critical reception, however, was more mixed. In a three-star review, NME noted that while the album was “an exciting prospect”, it was also “a braggy, chauvinistic album that’s packed with the kind of cheap misogyny that most of the world’s best rappers ditched years ago”.

“It’s yet more evidence that Drake’s art is suffering under the strain of his obsession with churning out as much music as is physically possible,” it read.

The album rollout was also not without its controversies. The duo were sued by Vogue magazine, after they printed fake copies of the magazine with them on the cover to promote the album. They also received backlash for Drake’s verse in the song ‘Circo Loco’, which was believed to be a slight against Megan Thee Stallion. She responded online, telling the hip-hop community at large to “stop using [her] shooting for clout”.