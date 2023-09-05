Drake gifts a fan $50,000 at his Las Vegas concert

Drake has gifted a fan $50,000 (£39,700) at his recent gig in Las Vegas this past weekend (September 1-2).

During one of his two shows in Las Vegas this weekend, Drake noticed a fan holding up a sign that read: “I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life”, and immediately pointed him out.

“He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life’,” the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper said to the audience in a fan-captured video. “You know what, my man, your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight. That’s some real shit, I fuck with you.“

He continued: “Listen, this is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through.”

This is not the first time Drizzy was feeling generous. At his show at the Kia forum in Inglewood, California, the rapper gifted a pink Hermes Birkin worth $35K on resale websites to a lucky fan who was in the front row.

In other news, the rapper recently shouted out ASAP Rocky in an unreleased song with Lil Yachty that has gone viral.

On September 2, a series of clips from a Snapchat user’s story of Drake and Yachty on the set of the music video for an unannounced collab went viral on Twitter. In the first video, you can just about see the 6God in a colourfully lit car while the track played. One of the standout lyrics was “I ain’t pretty Flacko, bitch, this shit get really Rocky,” referring to one of ASAP Rocky’s popular nicknames.