Drake goes viral after credit card gets declined on livestream

Footage of a livestream with Drake has gone viral after the credit card he was using was declined.

The Canadian rapper appeared on a special Kick livestream over the weekend, in an effort to promote Stake – an online crypto-casino.

It was here that he showed up to the stream with another rap star, Lil Yachty — who the ‘Hotline Bling’ star asked Kick to join forces with for a business deal. “Yo, listen, I don’t know who owns Kick, but I know the chat wants to see Yachty go live,” he said during the video. “I’ve been telling him I feel like he can take over Kick. That’s just a little business idea for whoever owns Kick; they need to cut the check for my brother.”

It was later in the livestream, however, that the rapper — whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham — caught fans’ attention for the wrong reasons.

Attempting to donate $500 (£402) to a streamer named Daisy as he was live, the credit card he used to make the transaction got declined. “Embarrassing,” he joked in a high-pitched voice upon realising the payment couldn’t be made.

Drake’s card just got declined on stream 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jqp3lIqbfs — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 4, 2023

“Yeah, what just happened?! Yeah, we’re just not even…” those around him added, later confirming that the card he was using wasn’t his personal card.

The livestream arrived as Drake prepares to embark on his upcoming tour with 21 Savage. Named ‘It’s All A Blur’, the tour will make stops across North America — kicking off in Memphis, Tennessee at the end of this month (June 29).

From there, the two rappers will continue their 54-date trek throughout July, August, September and October, making stops in cities including Chicago, New York City, Houston, Miami, Atlanta and Nashville.

The tour will then come to an end with two dates at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 5 and October 7. Find remaining tickets here.

Earlier this year, Drake marked his return with his first solo single of 2023 — ‘Search & Rescue’. Revealed back in April, the rapper previewed the song on SiriusXM Radio, and the moody track also featured a sample of Kim Kardashian’s voice.

The sample was taken from the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when she tells her mother (Kris Jenner): “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” — discussing her separation from ex-husband and rapper Kanye West in 2021.