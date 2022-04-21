Drake granted three-year restraining order against alleged stalker

Drake has reportedly been granted a three-year restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, the Canadian rapper – real name Aubrey Drake Graham – filed the order through his lawyers last month after being harassed for a number of years.

Larry Stein and Ashley Yeargan, who are representing Drake, later secured a temporary restraining order for their client. It is claimed in their filing that the alleged stalker had been arrested in 2017 for trespassing on Drake’s estate in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

The alleged perpetrator was subsequently identified as a 29-year-old woman called Mesha Collins. According to Drake’s legal team, Collins had sent disturbing emails to Drake referring to him and his family.

In one of the alleged messages, it was suggested that Drake should shoot himself and his son. “Put a bullet through your head now bitch,” it read (via Complex).

Stein and Yeargan have also accused Collins of attempting to reach Drake by filing a $4billion (£3.02billion) defamation lawsuit against the rapper, which was ultimately dismissed late last year.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Virginia Keeny declared that Collins had “not demonstrated any of defendant [Drake’s] statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements”.

Drake’s attorneys previously called the complaint “frivolous” and said that Collins had filed it based on “delusional figments of her imagination” in a bid to make contact with their client.

Stein said the claims that Drake defamed Collins were “pure fiction”, and assured that “until he was served with this lawsuit, [Drake] had no idea who Collins was”.

According to TMZ, Collins is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Drake, his four-year-old son, his mother and his father under the restraining order, which is due to expire on April 11, 2025.

It is reported that Collins did not attend this week’s court hearing, but will receive “timely and proper notice” of the verdict.

In other news, speculation around potential new music from Drake was sparked last month after the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ artist was pictured in a recording studio.