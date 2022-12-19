Drake has custom necklace made to symbolise 42 times he nearly proposed

Drake has a new necklace made entirely from the diamonds in engagement rings he never proposed with.

The piece, which he commissioned jewellery designer Alex Moss to make, is titled ‘Previous Engagements’. According to Moss, it contains 42 diamonds – 351.38 carats worth – in reference to “all the times he thought about it but never did it”.

Moss posted a video of the necklace on their Instagram in which a voiceover detailed the creation of the necklace. It took 14 months, “every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection.”

A diamond expert told Page Six Style that the necklace “looks to be worth approximately $12.5million.”

Drake has not commented on the necklace, neither has he suggested who the diamonds may have been intended for.

It was thought that the ‘Drake curse’ could impact yesterday’s France vs. Argentina World Cup final – the rapper has garnered a long-standing reputation for being a bad luck charm after posing with sporting stars or their team’s shirt. Drake had bet $1million (£823,000) on Argentina winning the tournament, but the South American team beat the curse after triumphing over France following a penalty shoot-out.

However, he lost the bet despite backing the winning team because he made a ‘1×2’ bet. This means that he was betting on the team winning in regulation time, but a last-minute goal from France’s Kylian Mbappé meant the game went to extra time and then penalties, meaning that Drake’s bet was unsuccessful.