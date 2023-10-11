Drake hits back at Andrew Tate’s comments about Canadian men

Drake has hit back at Andrew Tate after he made disparaging comments about Canadian men.

The misogynistic influencer and former Big Brother contestant, who is currently awaiting a trial on charges of human trafficking, questioned the masculinity of men from Canada on his podcast.

Tate said: “Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying, ‘I’m a man.’ From where? ‘From Canada.’ What? That doesn’t go together, what are you talking about? Wait, you’re a man? From Canada?

“Nah, can’t be. ‘No, no, I’m a man.’ Nah, you’re not bro, of course you’re not. There’s no men in Canada. Fucking joking.”

Drake responded to the clip with the words “green light” along with a laughing emoji, which suggests the rapper is giving permission for others to take action regarding Tate’s comment although it doesn’t appear to be a serious threat, given the emoji.

Tate was arrested in December 2022, accused of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. His brother Tristan was also arrested at the same time, as well as two Romanian female suspects.

The brothers were later charged in June of this year, although both have denied the charges.

Meanwhile, Drake and Joe Budden‘s ongoing feud was recently reimagined as an epic movie trailer.

It came just days after the latter criticised Drizzy’s new album ‘For All The Dogs’, taking issue with the rapper collaborating with 21-year-old Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat.

It led Drake to hit back with a lengthy Instagram response saying the rapper-turned-podcaster had “failed at music”.

NME awarded Drake’s new album just two stars and said it was “banger-less, bitter and deeply mid”.