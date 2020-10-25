Drake locks in new album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, for January 2021

Drake has shared more details on the release of his forthcoming studio album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, arriving early next year.

The minute-long announcement video arrived on the rapper’s 34th birthday (October 24) and confirms the album will be released sometime in January. The clip makes visual references to Drake’s previous releases ‘Take Care’, ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ and ‘Nothing Was The Same’.

Watch the clip below:

‘Certified Lover Boy’ was first announced when Drake released the lead single, ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’ featuring Lil Durk, back in August.

A month prior, engineer Noel Cadastre said the LP was 90 per cent complete but “y’all gonna have to wait on that last 10 per cent”.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ will be the follow-up to Drake’s 2018 album, ‘Scorpion’. The record was given a three-star review from NME, which said the 25-track album exhibited cases of “Drake doing things because he can, rather than because he should”.

Since the release of ‘Scorpion’, Drake has released the ‘Care Package’ compilation album in 2019 and ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ earlier this year, the latter of which featured viral track ‘Toosie Slide’.

Outside of ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, Drake has collaborated on Headie One’s single ‘Only You Freestyle’, ‘Life Is Good’ with Future, and two tracks with DJ Khaled, among other releases.