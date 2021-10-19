Fans spot Drake lookalike out and about in Miami

A Drake doppelgänger has been spotted out and about in Miami – check out the clips below.

Footage of the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ lookalike – dubbed “Fake Drake” by one fan – began circulating on social media after Tory Lanez spotted him at a number of nightclubs in Miami, Florida.

Drake’s “twin” has since been clocked at Club LIV and the STORY nightclub, which is located in the city’s South Beach neighbourhood.

On Sunday (October 17), DJ Akademiks shared a video of the lookalike standing on the upper level of Club LIV while looking down onto the dancefloor. “Fake Drake shutting down Club Liv in Miami .. yall think he should get bookings or na??” he captioned the clip.

He later posted an image of “fake Drake and a fan”, who claimed to have “met Drake at the club last night”. “He even throwing up Da 6ix,” Akademiks added of the snap.

“He might as well make a song before his clout run out,” joked one fan in the comments section. Another wrote: “Uncertified Lover Boy.”

Elsewhere, HipHop DX tweeted a brief video of ‘Drake’ posing for selfies with fans before turning and smiling at the camera. You can see a selection of footage below.

Tory Lanez spotted Lil Wayne and Drake in the club last night😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9o0R0lRRat — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) October 10, 2021

#fakedrake spotted again @ Story in Miami where I work 😹 pic.twitter.com/23uf1K4G0O — Steven (@THELORDSEB) October 17, 2021

Fake Drake must be stopped 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/rCp7gXTetl — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the real-life Drake has praised Adele’s upcoming fourth album ’30’ ahead of its release next month (November 19).

“I played it to Drake maybe last year when he was in town,” Adele said. “I was like, ‘Do you think this is like what people want, or not want?’. And he said, ‘Absolutely’.”

Elsewhere, it has been revealed that Drake threatened legal action against ‘Degrassi’ over a wheelchair storyline. The rapper appeared as Jimmy Brooks in the Canadian drama from 2001 over seven seasons.