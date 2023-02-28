Drake on how Lil Wayne got his name quite wrong when they first met

Drake has spoken out about how Lil Wayne got his name wrong when they first met.

The pair collaborated on the track ‘Ransom’ in 2008, with the latter rapping about Drake’s email address.

“And I think his name was kinda like ‘Drake Drizzy Rogers’ / Or ‘Drizzy Drake Rogers,’ I’m too busy to play father,” Wayne rapped on the song, not realising that Rogers wasn’t actually his last name but his email provider. Drake’s actual name is Aubrey Graham.

Speaking in a new interview on the debut episode of Lil Yachty’s A Moody Conversation interview series, Drake explained the the mix up. “My email was drizzydrake@rogers.com, Rogers was the service provider in Canada and [Wayne] didn’t realize the ‘at’ in the email was like a middle interference,” he said.

“He just thought my name was Drizzy Drake Rogers. I mean he rapped it once, I just didn’t have the heart to correct him.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Drake’s armed guards allegedly refused a subpoena issued to the rapper in relation to the murder of XXXtentacion.

According to the Miami Herald, Mauricio Padilla, lawyer for Dedrick Williams, one of the three men accused of murdering XXXTentacion, issued a motion requiring Drake (real name Aubrey Graham) to deliver a deposition later this month.

Padilla alleged that when an attempt was made to deliver the subpoena outside Drake’s California home on February 14, guards not only closed the gates in the face of the servers, but also kicked the subpoena down the driveway.

XXXtentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy) was killed in a shooting at the age of 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June of 2018.

Elsewhere, Wayne recently revealed that he hasn’t eaten fast food in decades, and that it’s been so long since he’s had a McDonald’s meal that he doesn’t know what it smells like.