Drake has paid fresh tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff, describing him as “legendary” and “unprecedented”.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.

It has since been confirmed by a preliminary autopsy report that Takeoff died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arms”. The full report is not yet complete.

In the wake of Ball’s passing, Drake shared an image of himself performing live on-stage with the artist on Instagram.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote as the caption. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now […] rest easy space man.”

As Complex reports, the ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ star eulogised Takeoff during the opening segment of his Table For One radio show on SiriusXM last night (November 3).

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC [Migos’ record label, Quality Control Music], to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff – a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake began.

He went on to talk about how he “formed a brotherhood” with Takeoff after featuring on a remix of Migos’ 2013 debut single, ‘Versace’. “I always talk about the fact that this was one family,” Drake added. “My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family.”

The rapper/singer continued: “So, our deepest condolences – tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. And, man… I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really… it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance.

“It’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week. And it’s tough to even talk about, I don’t even know how to really – I don’t have the words, I feel like I’m rambling, but, yeah: again, our deepest condolences from the family. We love you, and I appreciate the memories, appreciate the memories.”

You can listen to a recording of the message in the tweet below.

Drake Speaking About The Tragic Passing Of Takeoff💔 pic.twitter.com/AxBsEFl0jL — Rap301 (@Rap301_) November 4, 2022

In a statement issued after Takeoff’s death, Migos’ record label Quality Control Music wrote: “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Police in Houston have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward in order to help identify the gunman who fired the fatal shot.

Elsewhere, tributes to Takeoff have poured in from the likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.