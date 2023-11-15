Drake questioned over Astroworld tragedy

Drake has been questioned in a deposition over the tragic events that occurred at Travis Scott‘s 2021 Astroworld event.

In November 2021 eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival during the rapper’s set due to a fatal crowd crush. Two more victims passed away in the hospital in the following days and hundreds of others were left injured.

The rapper was questioned for several hours in a deposition tied to hundreds of lawsuits filed in Harris County after the crowd rush. Per Rolling Stone, no further comment other than the confirmation of Drake’s deposition occurring was available due to a rigid publicity order which prevents reporters discussing details of the case.

A representative for the rapper told Rolling Stone, “Due to orders in the case, I don’t feel it is appropriate to comment on the matter.”

Drake was a surprise guest during Scott’s headlining set at the Houston festival.

The pair performed a handful of songs together. During the set at Houston’s NRG Park the audience began to compress towards the front of the stage, causing injuries, shortness of breath and, for some, cardiac arrest.

The rappers both faced legal scrutiny in the aftermath. Drake was named in various lawsuits despite him asserting that he had no involvement in the planning nor the organisation of the event.

A few days after the tragic event Drake shared a statement to his official Instagram account addressing the situation.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” Drake wrote in his statement.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that Scott had been sued again over the Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper has since had multiple lawsuits filed against him and concert promoters Live Nation.

A grand jury decided that Scott would not face criminal charges in June this year, whilst an investigation launched by police in Texas – where the festival was held – has yielded a 1,266-page report. However, multiple lawsuits still remain active.

At the time, Scott shared that he was “devastated” by the news.

The latest lawsuit came from a company called Ceremony of Roses. The global media, branding, design and events company was hired by the rapper and Live Nation to provide “carnival-style games and amusements on Festival grounds”.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Ceremony of Roses is suing Scott for “substantial financial harm” due to his “negligence and willful misconduct in connection with the Festival”.

NME has reached out to Travis Scott’s representatives for comment.

The exact amount sought as compensation was not revealed, however, the documents claim that Ceremony of Roses invested a minimum of $700,000 (£570,000) in out-of-pocket expenses to set up and operate the amusements.

