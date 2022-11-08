Drake reschedules New York theatre show to attend Takeoff’s funeral

Drake has postponed his scheduled theatre show in New York this week so that he can attend Takeoff‘s funeral.
The Canadian artist had been set to perform an intimate gig at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City on Friday (November 11) as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
Taking to Instagram Stories last night (November 7), however, Drake wrote: “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans.”
The ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ star will now perform at the Apollo Theater on December 6 and 7 – see the announcements posts below.
Drake live from Apollo
New date with added show pic.twitter.com/LDAmv3RZgV
— Sound42 (@Sound42) November 7, 2022
He opened up about how he “formed a brotherhood” with Takeoff after featuring on a remix of Migos’ 2013 debut single, ‘Versace’. “I always talk about the fact that this was one family,” Drake added. “My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family.”
The rapper/singer continued: “So, our deepest condolences – tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. And, man… I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really… it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance.”
Other artists to have paid tribute to Takeoff include the likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.
Meanwhile, Drake last week released a new collaborative studio album with 21 Savage called ‘Her Loss’.