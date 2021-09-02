Drake reveals ‘Certified Lover Boy’ features Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage and more

Days ahead of its release, Drake has announced some of the guests on his new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

A series of billboards have popped up in several US cities that are home to these artists, informing fans of their guest spots on Drake’s sixth album.

The billboard in Atlanta announced “Slime, Pluto, Savage and Baby are on CLB”, referring to the city’s rappers Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby. An Instagram post by 21 Savage capturing the billboard in the wild reaffirms his involvement.

Advertisement

Likewise, another billboard in Chicago teases Lil Durk, who appears on the single, ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’, which was released August 2020. Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign are referenced on the California billboard, while New York’s Times Square version tells them “Hey New York, the GOAT is on CLB.”

Standing for ‘Greatest Of All Time’, “GOAT” possibly refers to Jay-Z, as his streaming service TIDAL was the one to post a picture of the billboard on its Twitter account.

A Memphis billboard reveals the album’s only non-rapping feature guest thus far: singer-songwriter Yebba, whose full-length debut ‘Dawn’ is set to be released next Friday (September 10). She’s named alongside veteran rapper Project Pat.

Advertisement

The long-delayed album arrives this Friday. Drake confirmed its release last week, announcing it on ESPN show SportsCenter by ‘hacking’ into the program. ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was supposed to be released in January this year, but was postponed due to Drake’s recovery from knee surgery.

Earlier this week (August 30), Drake unveiled its album artwork, consisting only of pregnant women emojis, designed by artist Damien Hirst. It has since garnered mixed reactions online, along with a parody version by Lil Nas X.

On Tuesday (August 31), Drake used more billboards in his hometown of Toronto to announce a ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch line in collaboration with Nike. It’s said to be “only the beginning” of the pair’s partnership.