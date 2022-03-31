Drake sparks new music rumours as he’s pictured in the studio

Drake has sparked rumours that he’s set to release new music soon by sharing an image taken in a recording studio.

As Music-News.com reports, the Canadian star suggested that he is currently working on the follow-up project to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram Stories this week.

The post in question, which was uploaded without a caption, sees an unknown producer working at a mixing desk in a dimly-lit studio space. A keyboard sits beside the console beneath a large speaker stack, and it appears that Drake took the shot while sitting on a sofa.

Check it out here:

Earlier this month, Drake revealed that he was planning some “highly interactive shows” in New York and Toronto. Further details are yet to be confirmed.

“They’re gonna be something different, something that I’ve never done before. Gonna be a highly interactive experience,” Drake explained in a radio interview.

“My brothers will be there, it’s gonna be great to see y’all, hopefully get a chance to speak with you, [and] hopefully learn a little more about each other. I’ll have the dates for that coming soon, I can’t wait.”

Drake’s most recent headline show took place back in 2019. Last December, he performed alongside his former rival Kanye West at a Free Larry Hoover benefit show in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj recently revealed that she’s “discussed” having Drake on board as the executive producer of her next album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Queen’.

In a two-star review, NME described last September’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ as a “tepid record that sounds like its creator is treading water”.