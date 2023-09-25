Drake takes aim at Charlamagne Tha God in new Instagram post

Drake and Charlamagne Tha God have been feuding again, after the latter criticised the former’s new song.

The artist recently released a new single, ‘Slime You Out‘ featuring SZA, which is set to appear on his upcoming album ‘For All The Dogs’. Charlamagne revealed in a podcast appearance that he’s not too keen on the track, and it made Drake less than happy.

During a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne suggested that “nobody cared” about the track.

“Drake put out this record Friday and people just getting to the lyrics on a Monday? That’s not Drake-like! He’s gonna be fine regardless. I just think that it’s also — you look at the album cover, you hear the title ‘For All The Dogs’, I think that we was looking for something a little more harder, a little bit more aggressive.”

In response, Drake posted about Charlamagne on his Instagram story today, calling him an “off brand Morris Chestnut”.

“Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit…whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof,” he wrote.

Drake calls out Charlamagne tha God on his IG story. “You kinda weirding me out. You really obsessed with me. You look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection.” pic.twitter.com/4nyzPgrIEQ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 25, 2023

On another podcast, Charlamagne responded by saying: “Drake and I plan this out every time he drops an album. I’m part of the album rollout. He drops a record, I critique it, it brings more attention to the record, more attention to the project. I keep telling Drake he doesn’t need me to do that. He’s Drake. But for whatever reason, he wants me to do it, so I obliged.”

Charlamagne added that he “hated on Drake for fun” in Drake’s early career and that they “came to an understanding” later.

Meanwhile, Drake has been widely criticised by fans for a lyric about American slaves in ‘Slime You Out’.