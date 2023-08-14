Drake teases Bad Bunny collaboration: “It’s been six years since me and Benito did a song”

Drake has teased a new Bad Bunny collaboration at a recent show in Los Angeles.

During Drake’s gig at the Kia Forum as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour last night (August 13), Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – was in attendance. The rapper took the opportunity to reveal that they have a song together that will be on his upcoming album.

“I want to tell y’all something ’cause y’all are L.A., and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album,” he told the audience.

The duo’s last collab was 2018’s ‘Mia’ from Benito’s debut album ‘X 100pre’. Upon the announcement at the show, fans quickly took to X (Twitter) to share their excitement. One user said: “The club is not ready for this” while another user commented: “Bad bunny n drake on another song together is gonna heal me.” A third user commented: “Drake x Bad bunny we’re not ready.”

Drake recently teased his forthcoming album ‘For All The Dogs’ and confirmed that the LP would arrive “in like two weeks”.

Drake first teased the album back in January at his show at the Apollo in New York City. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least,” he said during the show.

In other news, the rapper surprised his Philadelphian fans on his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour by walking out with hometown hero Meek Mill, after the pair feuded with each other in the past.

“It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men, that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherfucking Philadelphia together. That’s what this shit is about. So I appreciate Meek walking me to the stage tonight. Philly, I appreciate you embracing me with open arms one more time,” he said at the gig.

Elsewhere, Drake lent a verse on Travis Scott’s latest album ‘UTOPIA’. On ‘MELTDOWN’, he and Scott seemingly take jabs at Pharrell Williams, Timothée Chalamet and Pusha T. In the same week, the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper bought Tupac’s custom-made diamond ring for $1 million (£789,740).

In July, Drake announced his debut poetry book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness.