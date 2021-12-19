Drakeo The Ruler reportedly dead after being stabbed at LA festival he was performing at

Drakeo The Ruler has reportedly died after being stabbed at Once Upon A Time in LA Festival on Saturday (December 18).

The rapper, 28, was booked to play the festival at Exposition Park alongside Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent.

The Los Angeles Times reported that authorities did not confirm the identity of the victim but that a person with direct knowledge of the incident told the publication that it was Drakeo the Ruler (real name Darrell Caldwell).

Today (December 19) TMZ reported that multiple sources said Drakeo had died after succumbing to his injuries. It’s claimed that he got into an altercation backstage.

Journalist Jeff Weiss, who heavily chronicled the rapper’s career, also confirmed the news.

The festival was shut down due to the incident, with organisers writing on social media: “The Once Upon A Time In LA Fest is ending early. All performances are now over. Please head to the closest exit and head eastbound on MLK.”

One source said that a video captured the aftermath of the stabbing, and showed people running up on stage and security trying to break up a fight.

The music festival was running behind schedule. Snoop Dogg was scheduled to perform at 8.30pm but a DJ on the main stage had been playing for approximately 45 minutes. At about 9.20pm the backstage entrance appeared to be blocked to anyone but police officers.

Tributes have started to pour in for the late rapper including from Drake. He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Nah man this sh*t isn’t right for real wtf are we doing 😔😔😔 always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo 🤞🏽”

Jeff Weiss wrote: “RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable. The Ruler, once, always, and forever.

“I’m devastated. Going to log off for a while and try to process this. My love to his friends, family, and anyone who understand the struggle that he endured and loved his music. He was special, a legit genius and a kind, caring friend. There are no words to convey the grief.”

Drakeo released his debut album ‘The Truth Hurts’ this year after releasing 10 mixtapes between 2015 and 2021.

In 2019 he was acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges in relation to a 2016 shooting death of a 24-year-old man, and was later retried on conspiracy charges. The rapper eventually struck a plea deal and was released from custody in November 2020.

Earlier this year he featured on Saweetie’s song ‘Risky’, taken from the singer’s ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’ EP.