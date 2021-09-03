Drake’s sixth album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is here, featuring Jay-Z, Kid Cudi and more

After several delays and setbacks, Drake has finally released his highly anticipated sixth studio album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

The Canadian superstar has spent this week teasing fans with details about ‘Certified Lover Boy’, including hints for the artists that feature on the album, on billboards around North America.

21 tracks long, ‘Certified Lover Boy’, out today (September 3), includes featured verses from Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Future, Yebba, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and more.

In addition, the album’s second track, ‘Papi’s Home’, includes background vocals from Nicki Minaj. ‘Way 2 Sexy’, alongside Future and Young Thug, includes a sample of Right Said Fred‘s 1991 mega-hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’.

‘TSU’ samples NSYNC‘s 1997 track ‘Sailing’, according to Genius. It also gives partial songwriting credit to R. Kelly, who is currently on trial for racketeering, sex trafficking and child pornography. Details of Kelly’s involvement in ‘TSU’ are unclear at present.

Listen to the album below.

In a bio for the album on Apple Music, Drake wrote that the album is about “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.” He also dedicated the album to the late Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr.

Kid Cudi’s feature appears to signal an end to the feud he and Drake were embroiled in a few years ago. A fan on Twitter said that they were “happy” to see an end to their beef, to which Cudi retweeted and said “me too”.

Me too https://t.co/vq56fNdzSg — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 3, 2021

Drake confirmed the album’s release last week, announcing it on ESPN show SportsCenter by ‘hacking’ into the program. ‘Certified Lover Boy’ was supposed to be released in January this year, but was postponed due to Drake’s recovery from knee surgery.

The album’s artwork, which was unveiled earlier this week, consists only of pregnant women emojis, designed by artist Damien Hirst. It has since garnered mixed reactions online, along with a parody version by Lil Nas X.

Last month, Drake revealed the latest instalment of his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch line made in collaboration with Nike.