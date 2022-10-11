Dream Machine to expand into Bali next June featuring Peking Duk and more

Dream Machine will set sail to Southeast Asia for its second edition next year.

On the festival’s social media pages today (October 11), event organisers shared details on the upcoming event. The four-day showcase – happening from June 8 to 12 – will witness performances from acts like Peking Duk, Spacey Jane, Girl Talk, 1300 and more across eight beachfront stages in Bali, Indonesia’s east coast destination Nusa Dua.

There will be pocket events during the day, as well as Kick Off and Recovery parties before and after the festival, respectively. Towards the main stage called The Island, the Bali Peninsula will be lit up during the evening. Other activities are yet to be announced.

Pre-sale of festival packages, which include event passes and accommodations, will begin on October 18, 6pm AEDT while general tickets will be available the next day at 12pm AEDT via the Dream Machine website. Prices start at $699 for Tropical packages and $949 for Beach Front packages. Ticket upgrades will also be made available.

The Dream Machine festival launched its first event last January at The Whitsundays in Queensland, Australia. CC:DISCO!, Confidence Man, Jimi The Kween and more were part of the artist lineup.

The full lineup for Dream Machine festival is:

Peking Duk

Spacey Jane

Girl Talk

1300

Winston Surfshirt

Hot Dub Time Machine

Vera Blue

San Cisco

Northeast Party House

Illy

Client Liaison

Harvey Sutherland

Boy & Bear

HOLY HOLY

Sycco

STACE CADET

Groove City

LDRU

Generik

MELL HALL

Tori Levett

Sideboob

Jimi The Kween