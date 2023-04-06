Dream Theater share full slate of 2023 Asia tour dates: Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and more

Dream Theater have unveiled the full slate of Asia dates for their Top of the World tour, which will go down in April and May this year – see the list below.

After news of individual shows, including Manila and Indonesia, trickled out last month, on April 2 the prog rock band unveiled a poster that confirms their full Asia itinerary.

They’ll kick off the tour later this month with two shows in Seoul, South Korea, before heading to Japan for four shows across three cities. May 4 will mark their first show in Southeast Asia with a Manila concert. They’ll then head to Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur before concluding in Jakarta.

Dream Theater’s 2023 Asia dates for the Top of the World tour are:

Advertisement

APRIL

Tuesday 25 – Seoul, South Korea, Blue Square Mastercard Hall

Wednesday 26 – Seoul, South Korea, Blue Square Mastercard Hall – SOLD OUT

Friday 28 – Tokyo, Japan, Nippon Budokan

Sunday 30 – Tokyo, Japan, Nippon Budokan

MAY

Monday 1 – Nagoya, Japan, Civic Center Forest Hall

Tuesday 2 – Osaka, Japan, International Conference Center

Thursday 4 – Manila, Philippines, Smart Araneta Coliseum

Sunday 7 – Bangkok, Thailand, MGI Hall

Tuesday 9 – Singapore, The Star Performing Arts Centre

Wednesday 10 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Zepp

Friday 12 – Jakarta, Indonesia, EcoPark Ancol

Tickets are now on sale for all gigs – find yours for the Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta dates.

Dream Theater briefly toured Asia last August, though they only performed in Jakarta and Download Festival Japan. It’s possible that the band will hit the road again after this Asia tour, as guitarist John Petrucci said last October that Dream Theater expect to be touring throughout 2023 off the back of latest album ‘A View From the Top of the World’.

“Just like everybody else, we were shut down for two years and have a lot of catching up to do,” he said in an interview. Petrucci added that their heavy tour schedule means that it’s unlikely that Dream Theater will enter the studio again to work on a new album “before the fall; I highly doubt it”.

Advertisement

Dream Theater are far from the only international act performing in the region this year. Other artists who’ve just announced Asia tours of their own include Kodaline, Sabrina Carpenter, Dhruv and Ruel.