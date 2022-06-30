Dream Theater announce Indonesia concert on their Top Of The World Tour

Dream Theater have announced a concert in Indonesia as part of their 2022 Top Of The World Tour.

Gig promoter Rajawali Indonesia broke the news in a press conference on June 29. The American progressive metal band are slated to perform at the Manahan Stadium in Surakata, Central Java on August 10.

The band were originally scheduled to play at Allianz Ecopark Ancol in Jakarta in 2020 as part of their ‘Distance Over Time – Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory’ tour, but it was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets purchased for the ‘Distance Over Time’ tour will be valid for this new concert. General ticket sales begin tomorrow July 1, 11:59AM local time here.

We are thrilled to announce a return to Indonesia 🇮🇩 on 10 August 2022 for a sure to be epic show at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta! Get tickets: https://t.co/mD2FsoDAjz#DreamTheater #TopOfTheWorldTour pic.twitter.com/XosXxybKlh — Dream Theater (@dreamtheaternet) June 29, 2022

There are two categories of tickets available: Festival A priced at IDR1,000k and Festival B priced at IDR750k. ‘On The Spot’ tickets are priced at IDR1,500k for Festival A and IDR1,000k for Festival B.

Dream Theater will also be performing at Download Festival in Japan on August 14 before they embark on the South American leg of the tour.

A few days before the concert was officially announced, Surakata mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka had revealed that Dream Theater would be performing in the state, according to a Liputan 6 report on June 25.

Surakata is the home state of Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo, a known Dream Theater fan. When the band performed in the country in 2012, the politician told reporters that he would be blocking off time in order to catch the concert.