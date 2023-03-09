Dream Theater add Philippines show to 2023 Asia leg of ‘Top of the World’ tour

Dream Theater have added a show in the Philippines to the Asia leg of their ‘Top of the World’ tour, joining stops in South Korea and Japan.

Today (March 9) concert promoter Ovation Productions announced that the US prog metal band would perform at Manila’s Araneta Coliseum on May 4. Tickets, priced over five tiers between PHP2750 and PHP7250 for VIP, are now available at ticketnet.com.ph.

The Manila show in May comes six years since Dream Theater last performed in the country. The band were supposed to return in 2020 as part of an Asia tour, but postponed the jaunt due to COVID-19.

Dream Theater briefly swung by the region last year by playing Jakarta, Indonesia and Download Festival Japan in August. The band concluded their 2023 UK tour on February 21, and will restart the tour in Seoul on April 26. They will then head to Japan for three dates in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, before playing Manila.

Dream Theater’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

APRIL

Wednesday 26 – Seoul, South Korea, Blue Square Mastercard Hall

Sunday 30 – Tokyo, Japan, Nippon Budokan

MAY

Monday 1 – Nagoya, Japan, Civic Center Forest Hall

Tuesday 2 – Osaka, Japan, Osaka International Conference Center

Thursday 4 – Manila, Philippines, Araneta Coliseum

It’s possible that these won’t be Dream Theater’s only tour dates this year. Last October, guitarist John Petrucci said that the band expect to be touring throughout 2023 in support of their latest album ‘A View From The Top Of The World’. “Just like everybody else, we were shut down for two years and have a lot of catching up to do,” he said in an interview.

However, Petrucci also added that Dream Theater should be starting work on a new album later this year. “There’s not gonna be any studio work done before the fall; I highly doubt it.”