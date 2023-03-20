Dream Theater add Indonesia date as last stop on ‘Top of the World’ tour

Dream Theater are set to cap off their ‘Top of the World’ tour with another concert in Indonesia this May.

The group will perform at the EcoPark Ancol in Jakarta on May 12, following the upcoming Asia leg that will include shows in the Philippines, South Korea and Japan.

The group previously performed at the Manahan Stadium in Surakata, Central Java on August 10 last year as part of the tour, before heading to Japan for Download Festival and then embarking on the South America leg of their tour.

Advertisement

Tickets for the new Indonesian tour date are now available via Ser Morpheus at IDR900,000 for Festival A tickets and IDR600,000 for Festival B tickets, rising to IDR1,800,000 and IDR1,200,000 at the door.

The band were originally scheduled to play at Allianz Ecopark Ancol in Jakarta in 2020 as part of their ‘Distance Over Time – Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory’ tour, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dream Theater is set to begin production on their sixteenth studio album in late 2023, with guitarist John Petrucci sharing: “We’re still working on the last record. I can’t see us being back in the studio until roughly this time next year. If you kind of just look forward to next year, you see the way it’s gonna lay out, and we’ve got festivals. Before you know it, it’s August.

“There’s not gonna be any studio work done before the fall; I highly doubt it. So a new record wouldn’t be [released before] the following year,” he added.

The new record will follow their fifteenth studio album ‘A View From The Top Of The World’, which was released in 2021. Album track ‘The Alien’ would go on to win Dream Theater their first-ever Grammy in the ‘Best Metal Performance’ category at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in 2022.