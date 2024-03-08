Dream Wife share punk cover of t.A.T.u.’s ‘All The Things She Said’ for International Women’s Day

Dream Wife have released a cover of t.A.T.u.’s ‘All The Things She Said’ to celebrate International Women’s Day – listen to the track below.

The London-based trio have also announced a headline UK tour, which will kick off in Brighton on October 24, and take in Newport, Falmouth, London and Hebden Bridge, before wrapping up in Birkenhead on November 2. Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Wednesday (March 13), and you can get yours here. Check out the full list of shows below.

‘All The Things She Said’ was a huge hit for Russian duo t.A.T.u. in 2002, and it has often featured in Dream Wife’s setlists over the years.

Speaking about the decision to release their own version for International Women’s Day, the band have said: “The legacy of ‘All The Things She Said’ is a total paradox – being both one of the most high profile examples of queerbaiting in pop culture and also one of the only positive depictions of same sex attraction us and our peers came across as youngsters. That and… it’s also an undeniable bop and everytime we play it live it absolutely pops off!”

“We recorded our cover of ‘All The Things She Said’ in a studio on the outskirts of Prague during our European headline tour. We had no idea what to expect from our first show in Prague and were thrilled to play to a room full of the most stylish lesbians (and lesbian adjacent people) we have ever seen. It felt cathartic, redemptive and very sexually charged to play this track live for such a receptive audience – as Queer people, for Queer people.”

Dream Wife’s UK headline tour dates are:

OCTOBER

24 – Brighton, Club Revenge

25 – Newport, The Corn Exchange

26 – Falmouth, The Cornish Bank

31 – London, The Underworld

NOVEMBER

1 – Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club

2 – Birkenhead, Future Yard

The band are also set to appear at Reading and Leeds Festivals, and will play this year’s edition of Rockaway Beach festival alongside The Selecter, Bob Vylan, Dream Wife and Hinds.

In January, the band’s bassist Bella Podpadec launched a limited edition merch line to help crowdfund their top surgery.

Podpadec also announced that a portion of the sales will be donated to the charity Mermaids, which supports trans, non-binary and gender diverse children and young people as well as families and professionals involved in their care.

Dream Wife’s latest release was 2023’s ‘Social Lubrication‘. In a four-star review of the LP, NME wrote: “‘Social Lubrication’, their third album, finds them picking up where they left off – and then ramping things up several notches.”

“Across its 10 tracks, the three-piece deliver pointed and poignant messages about the world we’re living in, but do so in a way that never gets too serious or heavy-handed. Instead, Dream Wife sound like they’re having the most fun they’ve ever had – and we’re all invited to join in the merriment.”