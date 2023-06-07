Dreamcatcher announce 2023 ‘Under the Moonlight’ show in Manila

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have announced that they are set to perform in Manila later this year.

Today (June 7), event organiser Random Minds announced that Dreamcatcher will be performing at the New Frontier Theatre in Manila, Philippines on August 28 at 7pm local time. The upcoming show is called ‘Dreamcatcher: Under the Moonlight in Manila’.

Tickets for the upcoming event are set to go on sale Saturday July 1 at 10am local time via TicketNet. Other details about ‘Dreamcatcher: Under the Moonlight in Manila’, such as fan benefits, seat plan and more, will be released soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest.

2023.07.01 (SAT) 10AM via TicketNet Fan benefits, seat plan and other details will be posted soon. Stay tuned! @hf_dreamcatcher #DreamcatcherBackInMNL #RMHits pic.twitter.com/t5VavKYyRq — Random Minds (@RandomMindsPH) June 7, 2023

Dreamcatcher’s upcoming show in Manila is the girl group’s first ‘Under the Moonlight’ concert to be announced. It is currently unclear if the K-pop act are set to bring the show to other countries or continents.

‘Under the Moonlight’ in Manila comes just half a year after Dreamcatcher wrapped up their US ‘Reason: Makes Dreamcatcher 2023’ tour. From February to March this year, the girl group played nine shows across the US, including concerts in Atlanta, New York and more.

Back in November 2022, all seven members of Dreamcatcher renewed their contracts with longtime agency Dreamcatcher Company. As the label noted, the K-pop idols had opted to resign with the agency “even before the existing contract[s] expired”.

“The agency plans on doing our best to support Dreamcatcher in line with their pace in Korea as well as globally so that they can grow even further going forward,” Dreamcatcher Company added at the time.